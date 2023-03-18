In search of a place in the final of the Carioca Championship, Fluminense and Volta Redonda will face each other, starting at 4 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday (18) at the Maracanã stadium, in the second leg of the competition’s semifinal. A National Radio stream the game live.

After losing 2-1 in the first leg of the semifinal, at Estádio Raulino de Oliveira last Sunday (12), Fluminense arrives at the confrontation needing a simple victory to reach the fourth consecutive final and seek the second state championship. For having been champion of the Guanabara Cup, Tricolor das Laranjeiras has an advantage in the Cariocão knockout round.

Right-back Samuel Xavier said, in a press conference last Thursday (16), that the Fluminense team enters the field with the objective of winning and advancing: “We are focused on reaching the final. This is our goal, respecting the Volta Redonda team a lot. However, we are thinking about moving on to the final and looking for the title”.

For this decisive game, coach Fernando Diniz will not be able to count on the injured Manoel, Jorge and Gustavo Apis. Also out is striker William Bigode, who was involved in a financial fraud controversy. Felipe Melo, who was suspended in the first leg, will be available. Thus, the Laranjeiras team must go to the field with: Fábio; Samuel Xavier, David Braz, Nino and Alexsander; André, Martinelli and Ganso; Jhon Arias, Keno and Germán Cano.

Volta Redonda, on the other hand, arrives packed after guaranteeing qualification for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil by eliminating Atlético-GO in the penalty shootout. In pursuit of their first state title, Esquadrão de Aço is betting mainly on a good record against Fluminense. In addition to the first leg, they also won the match valid for the sixth round of the Guanabara Cup, 1-0. In addition, Aurinegro do Vale has won four of the last five clashes with Tricolor.

Interestingly, Volta Redonda’s main weapon (which has the best attack in the State with 29 goals) is a future Fluminense player: striker Lelê, top scorer in the Carioca Championship with 14 goals scored. The player has a pre-contract signed to reinforce Tricolor das Laranjeiras after the end of the State.

This Saturday Volta Redonda enters the pitch without embezzlement, which allows coach Rogério Corrêa to use maximum strength: Jefferson; Iury, Alix Vinícius, Daniel Felipe and Ricardo Sena; Bruno Barra, Dudu and Luciano Naninho; Luizinho, Pedrinho and Lele.

National Radio broadcast

A National Radio broadcasts Fluminense and Volta Redonda with narration by Felipe Rangel, comments by Mário Silva, reporting by Maurício Costa and on duty by Wagner Gomes. You follow the National Ball Show here:

* Collaboration of Luiz Eduardo da Silva (trainee) under the supervision of Verônica Dalcanal.