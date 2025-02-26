The Waters sweets Fluidra already rest much calmer than in recent years after the excess supply that was in the supply chain evaporated. This has allowed him, during the second half of last year, to recover much of his value lost in the stock market. However, this course, with Trump’s tariff threat as an excuse, investors have collected benefits in Catalan.

Thus, after give up just over 9% So far this year, their titles now quote in a minimum zone last October. With this situation, it reaches the presentation of its results of the year 2024, which will be held this Thursday and in which accounts are expected to certify the return to normal in the company.

“We foresee results that continue to show the positive tendency of the last quarter, placing within the marked objectives,” they explain in rent 4. “This growth reflects relatively stable volumes after the regularization of the inventory in the distribution channel and a certain increase in The final average prices, which will have its reflection on the gross margin, “they add. “This advance, together with the results of the implementation of the simplification plan will allow the company to be in the high band of its Ebitda forecast [460-480 millones]”They conclude.

Thus, the consensus of analysts collected A EBITDA of 471 million of euros, 5.8% above 2023. For the next two years the analysts expect to continue recovering profits until they place them again in 2026 in the maximum historical Ebitda achieved in 2021, in approximately 550 million euros.

Looking ahead, therefore, the panorama has been clarified despite the recent correction of its titles in the parquet. “It will be key on the day of the investor to be held during the second quarter since we think it can be a catalyst for the price by offering more visibility on the foreseeable evolution and the company in the coming years, contributing to continue recovering the feeling of the Sector, “they expose in Bankinter.

In this context, the analysis houses that follow the evolution of the Catalan set at the 25.08 euros its average target price for the next 12 months, which leaves it ahead an upward tour of just over 11%. Similarly, experts are mainly divided into those who recommend buying and those who prefer to maintain the position. “In addition, a more favorable environment of interest rates, combined with the improvement of debt ratios, could reactivate inorganic growth and, in this sense, Buffett’s entry into the capital of Pool Corp, the main fluid distributor in the US , will also help, “they conclude in Bankinter.

“In the face of this exercise, we face certain unknowns that we hope will be cleared as the exercise advances, such as the tariff situation in the US, the evolution of consumption in Europe, the recovery of the new work in the US or the impact of the fires of California, “they point out in rent 4.” However, given the global leadership and positioning of the company, along with its vertical integration, We believe that Fluidra is in a better situation than its competitors to manage successfully, limiting the impact of the different possible adverse situations, “conclude in rent 4.