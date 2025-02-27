Although still far from the 202 postpandy peak, Fluidra recovers from the atony of the last three years. The pool manufacturer celebrates an exercise that accelerated as advanced and that settled with a benefit of 138 million euros, 22% more than the 114 million of the comparable year. The group manages to increase its result despite the fact that sales only rise 2.5% thanks to an improvement in margins, mainly.

The president of the Catalan quoted, Eloi Plans, celebrated the solid results, “returning to growth” after two contraction exercises. The profits of 2024 are still below those of 2021 and 2022 (252 million and 160 million, respectively), but they do mark a turning point that the firm aspires to follow in the next campaign.

Fluidra justifies the improvement of the benefit thanks to the simplification program that is in progress -already in 68 million the accumulated savings -, the optimization of the geographical mix and a lower cost of raw materials. Also for a decrease in the payment of interest associated with debt.

Only then can it maintain a growth of 22% of the benefit and a Ebitda adjusted that jumps from 445 million to 477 million, 7.3% more with sales that only scale 2.5%, from 2,051 million to 2,102 million euros