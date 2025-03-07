With sales that touch the 1,000 million euros in North America – mainly the United States – Fluidra sees how Donald Trump’s tariff program threatens its growth in the region. The Company glimpses that has margin to expand in the US, where he says without ambiguity that he wants to be a leader. However, 25% rates announced this week for Mexico and 20% in China They put up to 50 million euros of their result per year. To avoid this, the Catalan organization has launched a plan in the country with which it is confident to comply with the forecasts communicated to the market before the entry into force of taxes.

The pool manufacturer has an important exposure to these tariffs: 50% of what it sells in North America comes from Mexico (produced by third parties) and 15% comes from China. Nothing would imply a 50 million euros cut in the result. With an adjusted Ebitda forecast of between 500 million and 540 million, it could reach 10% cut in this field waiting to see how it translates into the adjusted net result, which analysts expect that it ranges between 227 million and 275 million euros.

Therefore, Fluidra sources explain to electionomista.es that working in a plan with three fields of action to meet the Guidance release. To start, a negotiation with suppliers to see how to share the costs or move production, if possible. The reduction of the expense will not only be given in third parties, since the quoted has in review its operations to see where it can cut costs – or take some other measures – to be more efficient.

The firm that presides over Eloi Plans assumes that prices must raise in the region. It will be in a range between a low digit and a middle digit. Barclays analysts predicted in mid -January that a 6%increase would be necessary.

The range of shares is communicating these days to investors after already giving some brushstrokes in the meeting with analysts after the presentation of annual results. “There is an impact, but there is an exhaustive plan to face it”company sources abound. The plan is not contemplated in the Guidance “But we believe that with these measures you can mitigate the effect on the result,” they add. Another aspect will be sales, which could be higher than expected – between 2,140 million and 2,250 million euros – for the price increase.

Eloi Plans himself highlighted in mid -February in an event held at the group’s business school in the group’s diversification to deal with tariffs. Today 44% of sales are produced in North America, although it is the region that grew the most over the last year (+7.5%) against the fall of southern Europe and the atony of other markets.

In the last month, the firm loses 6.8% of its stock market value and closed the session from Thursday to 22.14 euros per share. Barclays himself in his reports indicates that the potential impact of the rates would already be contemplated in the capitalization of the group. The consensus of the analysts that follows the organization gives a revaluation potential of more than 15% to 25.7 euros per title.

Fluidra results in 2024

After two years marked by cost increases and demand atony, Fluidra celebrated a 2024 that accelerated as advanced and settled with a benefit of 138 million euros, 21% more.

The group managed to increase its result despite the fact that sales only rise 2.5% to 2,102 million thanks to an improvement in margins, mainly. Plans celebrated the solid results, “returning to growth” after two contraction exercises.