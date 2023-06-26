It is also called ‘Summer snow’: the white, light fruit fluff that blows off poplars and willows in large quantities around June every year. The fluff contains seeds, which can travel great distances in the wind. Once on the ground, they often form centimetre-thick, white blankets. It is precisely this that can pose a risk in periods of persistent drought, because the fluff is highly flammable.

Wildfires

Recently, wildfires have started in various places in the Netherlands, in which the poplar fluff caught fire: first in the forest near Purmerend, then in the forests near Lelystad and Musselkanaal. In a forest ranger’s blog from Staatsbosbeheer, the fire in the Purmerbos was described as a ‘line of fire’ that quickly spread through the forest but left no visible consequences. Those who look up videos on a website such as YouTube with the search term poplar flufffire sees similar images, of (sometimes deliberately lit) fruit pulp that burns off neatly and apparently in a controlled manner without scorching the surface.

Yet such a beautiful fire hose in the airy fluff is not entirely without risk, because the burning fluff can transfer to shrubs and eventually to trees. That’s how it went part of it forest near Musselkanaal fire damage on; the trunks of some poplars are blackened. These trees may die in the near future.

How do you prevent a fluff fire from getting out of hand? The fire brigade was quickly on site at the various fires in the Netherlands; for example, the fire in the Purmerbos was extinguished using steel plates and fire-fighting vehicles. After that, Staatsbosbeheer sprayed the paths preventively once, to prevent recurrence. “A measure that, of course, cannot be implemented throughout the country,” says a press officer.

Removing the trees is going too far, forest rangers and biologists emphasize

Removing the trees is going too far, forest rangers and biologists emphasize. The poplar – family of the willow – is simply part of it, and so is the fruit fluff. Or, as in the book Poplars in the Netherlands van HAJ Haaren from 1987 states: “Commonly planted, depicted and sung about, praised and reviled, the poplar has become a native tree, abundant in its numerous forms and habitats.” Species such as black poplar and white poplar were considered “very common” as early as the 16th century, and from the late 18th century crosses between two species and clones were experimented for timber production. Incidentally, not every poplar causes fluff: Haaren emphasizes in his book that ‘fruit fluff of female clones’ in particular can cause a nuisance. And along the A6 near Lelystad, fuzzy poplars were cut down at the end of 2018 to make way for new, fluffless trees. They would cause less traffic disruption.