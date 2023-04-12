People who live with cats also do so with their peculiarities, which are not always understood and often surprise. But these apparent quirks and oddities make more sense than it seems. In Spain there are 5,589,000 domestic cats, according to the 2021 study of the European Federation of Pet Food (FEDIAF). Each animal has its own personality, but cats have some behaviors in common, such as opening the doors of the house. The cat’s insistence is unlimited when it comes to knocking on a closed door and the reasons for doing so may vary. “Because they perceive that their territory is diminishing, to attract attention or because they are curious about what is behind it,” explains Elena García, a veterinarian specializing in behavioral medicine for Ethogroup and Vetbonds.

This is not the only one rarity cat with explanation. Garcia highlights other feline behaviors that not everyone understands, but that make a lot of sense.

More information

Climb on the furniture. Cats like height and have the ability to perceive space in a three-dimensional way. They look for height in furniture or other spaces in the house as a way to control and explore their territory, which in urban apartments is usually small, so it is convenient to enrich it with accessories, such as those specific for cats that have various heights. Thus, they give free rein to their exploratory and curious nature.

Sudden mood swings. Those who live with a cat may experience that on some occasion while they are caressing it, an unexpected and sudden rejection arises that translates into a bite or scratch. The sense of this behavior, which usually brings felines a reputation for being surly, is due to the fact that, in general, they have a relative tolerance for caresses. For this reason, it is convenient to determine if the animal is receptive to the interaction at that moment and respect its space if it only wants to be next to it, but without being touched.

They seek warmth in strange places. Cats usually go up to the computer when it is hot or settle where there is a ray of sun. The explanation is that its remote ancestor is the African wild cat. Felis silvestris lybicaso they have a high tolerance to high temperatures and seek heat anywhere.

A cat rests on a computer. Kristina Strasunske (Getty Images)

A wild animal adapted to the domestic environment

One of the attractions of cats is that they maintain their indomitable halo. “The behavior of domestic cats is an adaptation to the human context of the normal and necessary behaviors of their wild African ancestors to survive in the wild,” says Juan Argüelles, a veterinarian at Ethoclinic Valencia and associate professor of Cardenal Herrera University. He mentions other feline behaviors that often surprise: