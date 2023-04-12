People who live with cats also do so with their peculiarities, which are not always understood and often surprise. But these apparent quirks and oddities make more sense than it seems. In Spain there are 5,589,000 domestic cats, according to the 2021 study of the European Federation of Pet Food (FEDIAF). Each animal has its own personality, but cats have some behaviors in common, such as opening the doors of the house. The cat’s insistence is unlimited when it comes to knocking on a closed door and the reasons for doing so may vary. “Because they perceive that their territory is diminishing, to attract attention or because they are curious about what is behind it,” explains Elena García, a veterinarian specializing in behavioral medicine for Ethogroup and Vetbonds.
This is not the only one rarity cat with explanation. Garcia highlights other feline behaviors that not everyone understands, but that make a lot of sense.
- Climb on the furniture. Cats like height and have the ability to perceive space in a three-dimensional way. They look for height in furniture or other spaces in the house as a way to control and explore their territory, which in urban apartments is usually small, so it is convenient to enrich it with accessories, such as those specific for cats that have various heights. Thus, they give free rein to their exploratory and curious nature.
- Sudden mood swings. Those who live with a cat may experience that on some occasion while they are caressing it, an unexpected and sudden rejection arises that translates into a bite or scratch. The sense of this behavior, which usually brings felines a reputation for being surly, is due to the fact that, in general, they have a relative tolerance for caresses. For this reason, it is convenient to determine if the animal is receptive to the interaction at that moment and respect its space if it only wants to be next to it, but without being touched.
- They seek warmth in strange places. Cats usually go up to the computer when it is hot or settle where there is a ray of sun. The explanation is that its remote ancestor is the African wild cat. Felis silvestris lybicaso they have a high tolerance to high temperatures and seek heat anywhere.
A wild animal adapted to the domestic environment
One of the attractions of cats is that they maintain their indomitable halo. “The behavior of domestic cats is an adaptation to the human context of the normal and necessary behaviors of their wild African ancestors to survive in the wild,” says Juan Argüelles, a veterinarian at Ethoclinic Valencia and associate professor of Cardenal Herrera University. He mentions other feline behaviors that often surprise:
- Order food when your plate is full. One of the behaviors that usually upsets people who live with kittens is the animal’s obsession with requesting food, even if their feeder is full. The meaning of this behavior is due to the dietary needs of free-ranging cats, which consist of hunting between five and six pieces a day. Your digestive system is designed to eat small amounts several times a day. By transferring this situation to the domestic sphere, it means that the predatory instinct of the cat is activated to obtain its livelihood, in this case request the attention of the people who are its providers. To adapt the behavior pattern of the animal in its natural environment, it can be offered toys or activities where it has to move to get food, such as accessories to store some feed or feeders in different places that are arranged at various heights.
- Fluff up the blanket before lying down. A classic of cat behavior that usually arouses sympathy and strangeness is the so-called kneading behavior. He carries it out when he is a lactating puppy to stimulate the breasts and is kept in relaxation contexts, such as before settling down to sleep.
- Play at night, when everyone is asleep. Sleeping for many hours during the day and becoming active during nighttime rest hours is one of the less adaptive behaviors of domestic cats. In these cases, the animal only obeys its biological nature as a nocturnal hunter. In general, they adapt to the daytime rhythms of the people they live with, but it is a good idea to leave them toys if they are left alone during the day so that they use up more energy and sleep better at night.
- Ignore the special cat toys and play with a string. The taste of cats with toys is surprising and peculiar. It is common for them to despise the elaborate playful gift and choose any simple object they find around the house, such as a simple thread or paper. Cats want something that moves because they play catch. They like to have to move it with their paw and if it is a heavy object they do not do it so easily, so they lose interest.
- They love to go into holes and cavities. Once again, the feline’s hunting instinct determines its behavior in the domestic sphere and to collect its prey, it first has to hide to stalk it. That’s why they love a cardboard box or a bag to hide in.
