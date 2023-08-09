The flowing combinations, with the constant threat on the wings of Noa Lang and Johan Bakayoko. Both elusive this wet Tuesday evening in Eindhoven. They often find Luuk de Jong expressing PSV’s superiority in his specialty: scoring goals. And then the collective pressure, often led by midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré who is often in between with his long legs. It is precisely this dominant, attractive football that the club management has recently been pursuing and that PSV is now showing.

It will be 4-1 against Sturm Graz in the first game of the third qualifying round of the Champions League. PSV is thus taking an important step towards the main tournament. Next Tuesday is the return in Graz in the southeast of Austria. If the team gets through that game well, Rangers FC from Scotland or the Swiss Servette FC will wait in the decisive play-off round. Last year, PSV stumbled over Rangers in the same last preliminary round, a huge disappointment.

Five years ago

The craving for Champions League football is great in Eindhoven after several failed qualifications. PSV last played at the highest European level five years ago. The financial strength that comes with playing in the Champions League (participation in the tournament generates tens of millions) has not materialized all that time.

Now the team seems ready. The draw is apparently favorable and under the new coach Peter Bosz the team is already running well early in the season, as was also apparent in the Johan Cruijff Scale against Feyenoord (1-0 win) on Friday.

It radiates doggedness, especially in the first half. Willpower, conviction, with a lot of urge to move forward. At a fast pace, the ball moves easily from foot to foot, often with one hit. No one talks about the departed star player Xavi Simons anymore. The wings flourish, Lang creates a lot of danger on the left flank, supported by back Patrick van Aanholt who often makes the attacking run.

Although the opposition of Sturm Graz, last season’s number two in Austria, is small. That club was beaten 6-0 by Feyenoord in the Europa League last season, although it narrowly won at home at the time.

Attacking midfielder Isaac Babadi (18) also brings calmness and creativity to his second official match at the highest level, something that PSV’s midfield has regularly lacked in recent seasons. He makes 1-0, after a fine attack, set up on the left via Lang and Van Aanholt. Bakayoko then keeps the overview, the right winger gives in to Babadi, who shoots in between two players with the inside on the right, exactly in the corner.

The talent is also at the basis of the 2-0. Just before the halfway line he gives an excellent deep pass with the left to Bakayoko who speeds past defender David Affengruber and gives a perfect high cross to De Jong who nods his head in, over the Dutch Sturm Graz goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen. After half an hour, De Jong also made 3-0 from a rebound, hard in the cross.

Sloppiness

After that furious phase, PSV drops back slightly. A corner kick that was given away too easily follows, and suddenly it is 3-1 shortly before the break, when defender Jon Stankovic heads in tightly. Van Aanholt and Sangaré lose it in the air to him. PSV had been warned in advance, Sturm Graz’s standard situations are dangerous.

So there are even more sloppiness in the game. A ball from central defender André Ramalho just goes over the sideline, in an attempt to defend. And after ten minutes in the second half it is suddenly completely open at PSV, the 3-2 can be prevented at the last minute.

Nevertheless, the margin is brought to three after the break. Sangaré heads in nicely, from a free kick by playmaker Joey Veerman. 4-1. With that, PSV can travel to Austria with confidence next week.