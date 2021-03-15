The result of one of the latest research published by Apple’s machine learning division is supported by 32,000 recordings of people who stutter. Each record carries a label that describes what happened: blocks, prolongations, repetitions of sounds, repetitions of words and interjections. The idea is to train with these sound files the algorithmic models that recognize the language of Siri users, Apple’s voice assistant, so that it understands and …
Sign in to continue reading
Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free
Thanks for reading EL PAÍS
#FluencyBank #database #study #stuttering #helps #Siri #understand
Leave a Reply