D.he spectacular soaring of Gamestop is coming to an end for the time being. The most recently active investors stepped on the brakes today – the shares of the American video game retailer fell another 25 percent on Wall Street after they had already slumped by a good 30 percent at the beginning of the week in the United States.

The situation was similar for the stocks from AMC, which had also risen strongly recently. The papers of the cinema chain slipped by 38 percent. “All the support and hype seem to be wearing off,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at brokerage firm Avatrade. In the past few weeks, retail investors had made concerted purchases to force hedge funds to cancel bets on the decline in the Gamestop price.

Investors also cashed in on silver and pushed the price of the precious metal eight percent into the red to $ 26.68 a troy ounce (31.1 grams) after it hit an eight-year high of $ 30.03 on Monday. Similar to Gamestop, it is quite quiet in the relevant investor forums on the Internet, added Aslam.

Against this background, the shares of silver mine operators also flew out of the depots. Fresnillo’s papers fell nearly five percent in London and Hochschild’s by ten percent. On Wall Street, competitors such as Pan American Silver, Fortuna Silver and Coeur gave between eleven and 18 percent.