“Gold saw some stability here this morning, with some buying after the decline,” said Bob Haberkorn, chief market analyst at (RGO Futures).

However, the yellow metal retreated again, and is heading to record a slight weekly decline.

price movements

Spot gold fell 0.18 percent to $2,012.32 an ounce by 16:44 GMT.

US gold futures also fell 0.25 percent to $2015.50.

Gold closed lower in the past two sessions as the rival safe-haven dollar rose to a one-week high, making bullion less attractive to buyers holding other currencies.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is still uncertainty about when the liquidity needed to pay off government debt will run out, and the date may be June 1.

Gold usually makes gains during times of economic or financial uncertainty.