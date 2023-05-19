Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Split

The Swedish SAS Scandinavian Airlines wants to have its crew clean the toilet cabins in the future. The “Kloputz” program enraged flight attendants and trade unionists.

STOCKHOLM – With the management’s ongoing efforts to get the struggling Swedish airline SAS back on its feet, no post seems to be too bad not to be sounded out for cost-saving potential. The latest idea: The on-board staff should not only provide air travelers with tomato juice and Co., but also do cleaning jobs – unions are up in arms.

airline SAS Scandinavian Airlines Plan Cleaning plan for the crew – also in the toilet cabin Ground save costs

Stumbling airline wants to have the cabin crew cleaned in the future – including the toilet cabin

SAS management and CEO Anko van der Werff want cabin crew to put on their rubber gloves more often and, for example, clean the toilets after passengers have visited, reports the Swedish daily quickdraws. The company, which calls the crew’s cleaning program “cabin tidy,” is now receiving massive criticism and scolding from workers’ organizations.

imago0167888769h.jpg © Rolf Poss/imago

In Germany, unions were recently closed Warning strikes at Munich Airport called. The Airport employees stated that they “couldn’t live with the money in the region”..

“People are pissed off”: the airline’s cabin crew doesn’t want to clean the toilets

“People are pissed off,” a member of the cabin crew, who asked to remain anonymous, told the airline quickdraws. For a number of years, flight attendants on domestic flights have been required to collect visible trash to avoid using outside contractors at each station. This procedure is now to be extended to all of Scandinavia from June 1st.

We do everything possible to reduce costs so that we can be competitive.

“But this is happening gradually,” says Karin Nyman, communications director at SAS, and denies that thorough cleaning of the toilets is required: “It’s about wiping the sinks. Not the toilet seats,” she says, but concedes that it’s a matter of cost savings.

“Disaster for our working hours”: toilet cleaning becomes the central point of contention

The members of the cabin crew apparently perceive the new requirements differently. They feel compelled to clean the toilets as well without explicitly saying so, leading to confusion and dissatisfaction among employees.

Lufthansa: New luxury above the clouds View photo gallery

“It would be a disaster for our working hours if we had to clean on board,” said one of the flight attendants with whom quickdraws spoke. No one wants to give their name because they fear reprisals if they go public and criticize the company.

Flight attendants dissatisfied: the airline’s cleaning program is a central point of negotiation

Karin Nyman confirmed that the Cabin Tidy program has now become the central bargaining point between the unions and the Swedish employers’ association in the aviation industry. The ailing airline SAS filed for bankruptcy last year and is now trying to avert bankruptcy with tough austerity measures.

In order to save the airline, the airline’s pilots have already agreed, among other things, to a ten percent reduction in their income and an eight percent increase in working hours.