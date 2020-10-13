No risk should be taken in the face of a seasonal flu that could soon affect France. A vast vaccination campaign started on Tuesday, October 13 in the country. Some people should be vaccinated as a priority, such as caregivers, who often face the virus. Above all, it is a way of preventing them from transmitting the flu to the patients they see on a daily basis.

Present on the set of the 13 Hours, the doctor and journalist France Télévisions Damien Mascret lists the other people who must be vaccinated as a priority. He mentions in particular the “seniors, those over 65, but also people with chronic illnesses. They can be diabetic, have heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease too. ”He also mentions obese people and pregnant women. In some countries of the southern hemisphere (Australia, South Africa, Chile), there is “practically no flu epidemic“according to Damien Mascret, who nevertheless calls for caution.