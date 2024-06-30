Home page World

From: Anna-Lena Kiegerl

A double mutation of the flu virus has already been detected in 15 countries. Experts see a need for action, but remain optimistic.

Frankfurt – A new combination of flu virus mutations was first detected in May 2023 and appeared on five continents, but mainly in Europe. A study now reveals that the new mutations have an impact on a common flu medication.

Double mutation of flu virus affects Tamiflu – but other drugs not affected

These are double mutants called NA-I223V and S247N. An analysis in the study found that these have been in circulation since May 2023, although the overall frequency was comparatively low and the mutations were found in 0.67 percent of the sequences examined. However, it is unlikely that this is the actual proportion of double mutants, as different surveillance and sequencing strategies exist in different countries.

What is clear, however, is that the mutations can inhibit the effect of one of the most common flu drugs. The research found a 13-fold reduction in inhibition by oseltamivir (also known as Tamiflu). The study authors write: “Our study underscores the need to closely monitor the evolution of double mutants, as additional changes could further compromise sensitivity to antiviral drugs or provide a competitive advantage over circulating wild-type viruses.”

The good news is that the virus mutations have no effect on other medications. With regard to taking painkillers, a Another study found out in which lying position the medication works faster.

Impact still unclear: “We don’t really know what clinical significance this mild resistance has”

Virologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Dr. Andy Pekosz, explains to CNN: “We want to know when they show up because that could have a really big impact on how we treat the flu.” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderblit University, also spoke to CNN on the subject and reassures: “We do not really know what clinical significance this slight resistance has. It may well be that the amount of Tamiflu we give patients is enough to overcome this resistance.”

So more remains to be seen. In any case, the double mutation has not yet been detected in Germany. NA-I223V and S247N have so far been detected in a total of 15 countries. On European soil, the mutations have so far been found in the Netherlands, France, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Great Britain.

So more remains to be seen. In any case, the double mutation has not yet been detected in Germany. NA-I223V and S247N have so far been detected in a total of 15 countries. On European soil, the mutations have so far been found in the Netherlands, France, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Great Britain.