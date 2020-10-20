In a pharmacy in Nancy (Meurthe-et-Moselle), there are already no more flu vaccines, including for a patient at risk who nevertheless presents himself with the health insurance voucher. The pharmacy ordered 25% more doses than last year. It is not enough to cope with the influx of patients. “The people all rushed in, they all came on the first day. What we used to sell in a month is gone in a day“, Explain Sophie Barbelet, pharmacist, in the 12/13 edition of Tuesday, October 20.

The concern is the same in a pharmacy in Dijon (Côte-d’Or), where the stock of vaccines is very low. Priority is given to people at risk. For others, it is recommended to wait until early December. In total, 13 million vaccines have been produced. Five million were sold in the first week. This spike caused shortages at pharmacies, which are being restocked.

