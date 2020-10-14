In a Parisian pharmacy, patients paraded all day to get the flu shot, available since Tuesday, October 13. Customers are already worried about the shortage, as regulars at the vaccination all come at the same time. The pharmacist Michel Fedida had anticipated this when placing his orders: he ordered 1,000 doses, ie 10% more than last year. “he are crowded, but don’t worry, we have vaccines in stock“, he reassures.

In 2019, 12 million French people had been vaccinated against influenza, but only 48% of the population identified as a priority, namely the elderly and the chronically ill. Due of the Covid-19 epidemic, demands are expected to increase sharply, so the state has ordered 30% more vaccine doses to laboratories than last year. The vaccine is reserved for patients at risk until November 30. For the rest of the population, the vaccination campaign runs until the end of January 2021.

