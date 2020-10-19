Since the start of the vaccination campaign, Coralie Girondel, doctor of pharmacy in Strasbourg, has been giving a series of injections. “We had a lot of people who came from the start of the vaccination campaign. Both people who come back to get vaccinated like every year, and patients who only get vaccinated now“, she explains. “In this time of the Covid epidemic, I think it’s all the more important to do it“, considers one of his patients.

If it is not as intense as in the first days of the campaign, demand remains quite strong and constant. Vaccine stocks are melting like snow in the sun. “I’m starting to be a bit tight but deliveries still have to arrive“, assures Coralie Girondel. This is not the case for all pharmacists, some of whom are worried about not being able to have others.”Today, they have produced between 15 and 16 million vaccines. From what we estimate, we need 20 million“, summarizes Alain Boetsch, president of the union chamber of pharmacists of Bas-Rhin.

