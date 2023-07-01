Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/30/2023 – 21:04

Share



The State Department of Health of São Paulo announced that it will extend the vaccination campaign against Influenza (flu) for the population over six months for another 30 days, ending on July 31st. It is the second extension – when it was launched, the vaccine campaign would run until May 31, and then it was extended to June 30. The goal is to expand vaccination coverage, still far from the goal: across the state, 44.5% of the target public was vaccinated. The goal is to reach 90%.

During the first extension period, in June, there was an increase of 4.6% in relation to those vaccinated until the end of May. During this period, 6.1 million vaccine doses were applied, and only during the month of June there were over 4.6 million doses, leading to a total of 10,769,619 doses.

deaths

The flu usually causes fever, sneezing, runny nose, tiredness and body aches, but more serious cases can affect mainly children under 6 years of age, the elderly, pregnant women and people with comorbidities, and can even lead to death.

This year, until the last week of June, 176 deaths resulting from infection by the various types of Influenza virus have already been registered in the State, and 2,086 people needed to be hospitalized. In the same period of the previous year, 1,540 hospitalizations and 259 deaths were recorded. Despite the drop in lethality, this year the number of hospitalizations grew by 35.4%. Throughout 2022, 3,116 cases of the flu required hospitalization and 339 deaths.

The vaccine, developed by the Butantan Institute, is safe and effective, according to the Health Department. As the virus has a high capacity for mutation and changes its characteristics over time, it is necessary to be immunized every year. The strain of the H1N1 virus used in 2023, for example, is different from the one used to produce vaccines last year.























