In Patrick Sitbon’s Parisian pharmacy, everything is ready for Tuesday, October 13 and the start of the flu vaccination campaign. After receiving some 300 doses of the vaccine, he placed a new order for the same amount. This year, in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic, demand is particularly strong. “For the past two weeks, people have been coming to find out when we are going to receive the flu vaccine and when we can vaccinate them”, explains the pharmacist.

Among clients, the trend seems, in fact, to vaccination. “I just bought it,” comments a client, her vaccine in hand. Affected by the coronavirus, she hopes thanks to it not to be sick a second time. Almost 16 million vaccination vouchers have been sent to priority people. Some doctors fear a shortage. Concern also at a wholesaler. demand has exploded by 25% and stocks are already almost empty.