In a pharmacy in the Paris region, the doses of seasonal flu vaccine arrived a few days ago and will go on sale on Tuesday 13 October. With a little concern. “People are afraid of a co-infection between Covid-19 and the flu. And there, indeed; people are more in need of the vaccine“, testifies Katia Haziza, pharmacist in Achères (Yvelines). A free care voucher was sent to 16 million French people by health insurance, the people most at risk, either over 65 years old or suffering chronic diseases in particular, which should be vaccinated as a priority.



Professionals in the sector fear not having enough stock, demand has exploded by 25% compared to last year. “If we have no restocking in the coming days, we will no longer be able to meet demand.“, testifies Véronique Jung, pharmacist in charge at OCP. As for the main manufacturer of vaccines in France, it increased its production capacities by 20%.

