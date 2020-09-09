As if one epidemic were not enough, another will soon arrive. The traditional seasonal flue, who come, is far from trivial. Last year, it caused 65,600 emergency room visits, 10,700 hospitalizations and 1,890 intensive care admissions. The congestion of hospitals, with both Covid-19 patients and those with influenza, is to be feared.

To avoid this, the High Authority of sante (HAS) advocates broad vaccination, but not of the entire population. “Our recommendation is to vaccinate as much as possible people who are in the recommendations of the vaccination schedule, namely people over 65 years of age and people who have pathologies that make them more vulnerable to flu “, Explain Elisabeth Bouvet, infectious disease specialist and president of the technical committee for vaccinations at the High Authority of sante.

Last year, only 45% of people at riske and 35% of health professionals had been vaccinated. A vast campaign will begin in mid-October, which will target 12 million people. The Sanofi-Pasteur group, the world leader in influenza vaccines, started production in February. The group increased its volumes by 20% compared to last year. 250 million doses will be produced, of which around 13 million are destined for France.

According to some infectious disease specialists, this flu vaccine will not offer protection against Covid-19. “According to the data we have, the flu vaccine will not impact other viral infections “, summarizes Prof. Jean-Daniel Lelièvre, head of the immunology and infectious diseases department at Henri-Mondor hospital in Créteil (Val-de-Marne). The most important hope lies in respecting barrier gestures. For Dr Bertrand Legrand, “You have to be vaccinated against the flu, that’s obvious, but it’s true that vaccination has its risks. You have to isolate sick people. You can’t go to work with the flu”.



