Groups at risk are advised to get a flu vaccination between October and mid-December. © Stephan Jansen/dpa

Corona determined everyday life in Germany for a long time. All the pathogens that previously plagued us in autumn and winter are still there. Early flu vaccinations make sense for some groups.

Berlin – All of a sudden checkmate: high fever, aching muscles and a pounding head. This is what the beginning of a real flu, i.e. caused by influenza viruses, can look like. In addition, there is usually a dry, irritating cough.

The disease was almost forgotten during the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic: flu waves in the classic sense were canceled or took a different course than usual due to the corona measures imposed in many countries. Now masks, distance and caution are history for most people. Flu viruses could also have an easier time of it.

The flu season begins in around two weeks – groups at risk are advised to get a flu vaccination between October and mid-December. According to the responsible Paul Ehrlich Institute, around 18.8 million vaccine doses have been released so far. The peak of the flu wave is usually only recorded after the turn of the year.

Underrated disease

From the point of view of experts, Germans have so far used this vaccination far too little. “We traditionally have extremely poor vaccination rates when it comes to influenza,” said Leif Sander, director of the department of infectious diseases at Berlin’s Charité University Hospital, recently. The aim is for 75 percent of older people to be vaccinated, but in fact less than one in two people aged 60 and over were vaccinated against flu in the 2020/21 season. The eastern federal states are doing somewhat better than the western ones.

Even when looking at official reporting figures, it is easy to underestimate how common the flu is: According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), an estimated 5 to 20 percent of the population, i.e. up to 16 million people, become infected during a wave, depending on its strength. As with Corona, the statistics only show laboratory-confirmed cases.

The term flu is sometimes used casually to refer to harmless symptoms such as malaise and a runny nose that are caused by completely different pathogens. However, real influenza has more serious consequences, with complications occurring in some patients. According to estimates, around 25,000 people died in the most violent flu wave in decades in Germany in the 2017/18 season. The severity of the waves can vary greatly from season to season.

Who is recommended to get the flu shot?

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) advises selected groups to receive the necessary annual vaccination: people aged 60 and over, pregnant women as well as children (from six months of age) and adults with certain previous illnesses. The recommendation is also aimed at healthy people who are at greater risk from their job, such as medical staff. Quadruple vaccines with the current antigen combination recommended by the WHO should be used. This adjustment is made every year because influenza viruses are very versatile. More effective high-dose vaccines should be used for older people.

There is some overlap between the groups and the Stiko recommendation for the new, adapted Corona booster vaccination. If you want, you can get the flu and corona vaccination at the same time. This is supported by recently published analyzes of vaccinations of healthcare workers in Israel: Compared to the single corona vaccination, the double vaccination was neither associated with a significantly weaker immune response nor with more side effects, the authors concluded in the journal “Jama”.

Australia’s flu epidemic affected many children

The course and severity of a wave cannot be predicted. However, if you look at the southern hemisphere, which some experts see as a marker for what is to come here, one thing in particular stands out: in Australia, children and young people were often affected. Many had symptoms so severe that they were taken to intensive care, as the Australian Guardian reported in July. In both Australia and New Zealand, the flu epidemic also started much earlier than usual. Experts are convinced that the lifting of the strict corona measures in particular spurred the flu epidemic. As a result, vaccination rates for children are said to have been lower than usual.

The incoming president of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi), Florian Hoffmann, is holding back on forecasts for Germany because of the many uncertainties – but the development in Australia must be taken seriously, he said. He urgently called for timely vaccinations of risk groups and all healthcare workers. “This is the only way to mitigate the course of this wave,” said the senior physician at Dr. from Haunerschen Children’s Hospital in Munich.

RKI wants to take stock afterwards

As usual, the RKI only wants to assess the severity of the wave afterwards. It emphasizes that, for example, a severe course in one state cannot be inferred from a similar course in another state. The severity depends largely on the basic immunity in the population and the subtypes that were widespread in previous years. Last fall and winter, there were uncharacteristically two waves: one was strong and unusually early, dominated by influenza A(H3N2) viruses. The second was easier and only in February, and it was mainly about influenza B.

The RKI writes that vaccination is the most important measure against the disease, even if it does not offer 100% protection against infection. Anyone who becomes infected as a vaccinated person usually experiences a milder course. Charité doctor Sander also emphasized another benefit of the vaccination: to reduce the risk of flu-related illnesses such as heart attacks.

In Germany, so-called inactivated vaccines are usually used against influenza, which cannot cause the disease. However, vaccination reactions with cold-like symptoms are possible. dpa