Stocks are ready for the flu vaccination campaign, which is due to start on October 13. 550 doses are kept in the fridge of a pharmacy in Puy-en-Velay (Haute-Loire). For pharmacists, in the current context of the Covid-19 pandemic, people at risk, that is to say those over 65, people suffering from asthma or diabetes or pregnant women, must absolutely to get vaccinated.

“Last year, there were roughly 68,000 emergency admissions for influenza cases in memory. Thanks to this vaccination campaign, this would allow us to have fewer emergency room admissions compared to flu, and therefore more availability, more places, for people who present symptoms related to Covid-19 “, says William Parot, pharmacist. Getting vaccinated, a citizen act, as requested by the majority deputies. Opinion shared by the Academy of Medicine and general practitioners, for whom it is necessary to expand influenza vaccination beyond the public at risk and include health personnel and nursing homes.