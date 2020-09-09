As if one epidemic were not enough, another will soon arrive. The traditional seasonal flu is coming, and it is far from trivial. Last year, it caused 65,600 emergency room visits, 10,700 hospitalizations and 1,890 intensive care admissions. The congestion of hospitals, with both Covid-19 patients and those with influenza, is to be feared. To avoid this, the Haute Autorité de Santé recommends broad vaccination, but not for the entire population. “Our recommendation is to vaccinate as much as possible people who are in the recommendations of the vaccination schedule, namely people over 65 years old, and people who have pathologies that make them more vulnerable to flu screw “, explains Elisabeth Bouvet, infectious disease specialist and president of the Technical Committee on Vaccinations at the Haute Autorité de Santé.

Last year, only 45% of people at risk and 35% of health professionals were vaccinated. A vast campaign will begin in mid-October, which will target 12 million people. The Sanofi-Pasteur group, the world leader in influenza vaccines, started production in February. The group increased its volumes by 20% compared to last year. 250 million doses will be produced, of which around 13 million are destined for France. According to some infectious disease specialists, this flu vaccine will not offer protection against Covid. “According to the data we have, the flu vaccine will not impact other viral infections “, summarizes Prof. Jean-Dabiel Lelièvre, head of the immunology and infectious diseases department at Henri-Mondor hospital in Créteil (Val-de-Marne).

