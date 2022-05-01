Coritiba beat Fluminense, in a comeback, this Sunday (1st) by 3-2, in a duel of the fourth round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The match was played at Couto Pereira, in Curitiba, capital of Paraná. With the triumph, Coritiba reached seven points. The Tricolor carioca follows with four.

Tricolor opened the scoring in the 18th minute, with Paulo Henrique Ganso. The midfielder kicked from outside the area and counted on goalkeeper Muralha’s failure for Flu to start ahead on the marker. At 35, Ganso widened, with a header, after a cross by Luiz Henrique.

Leo Decisive Gamalho Du Caneppele/O Fotografico/Gazeta Press pic.twitter.com/xwsObZC0Hp — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) May 1, 2022

In the second half, at seven minutes, the reaction of Paraná began. Striker Léo Gamalho was fouled by André in the penalty area and referee Raphael Claus scored a penalty. In addition, the tricolor player was expelled. Gamalho himself charged and reduced the difference to Coxa on the scoreboard. At 15, the hosts tied with a kick from Andrey in the right corner of goalkeeper Fábio.

Coxa’s turnaround came in stoppage time: in the 49th minute, Léo Gamalho scored his second in the match, confirming the home team’s 3-2 triumph.

Coxa’s next match will be on the 9th, against Avaí na Ressacada, in Florianópolis. Fluminense returns to the field next Sunday (8), Mother’s Day. The team from Rio will face Palmeiras, at 16:00 (Brasília time), in São Paulo.

