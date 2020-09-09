Normally, the flu shot is primarily intended for frail people. But to improve vaccination coverage during this period of the Covid-19 epidemic, pharmacists are calling for all adults to be vaccinated.

City pharmacists asked, Wednesday, September 9, to be able to vaccinate all adults against influenza, in order to improve vaccination coverage during this period of the Covid-19 pandemic, if stocks allow. “We want to extend vaccination to adults, even those who are not in the target”, said Gilles Bonnefond, president of the Union of Unions of Community Pharmacists (USPO) at a press conference.

The flu vaccination campaign primarily targets people who are vulnerable to the virus: those over 65, people with a chronic disease (diabetes, heart or respiratory failure, etc.) or severe obesity and pregnant women. All eligible adults can collect the vaccine at the pharmacy on presentation of their health insurance voucher and be vaccinated as desired by a doctor, nurse, midwife or volunteer pharmacist.

Seasonal flu affects two to six million people each year. It causes tens of thousands of emergency room visits and kills 10,000 on average. “If we combine influenza and Covid, it’s panic”, warned Gilles Bonnefond. According to him, the public authorities are reluctant to extend their vaccination authorization to the entire adult population for fear of shortages, but “the industrialists put about 20% of additional doses on the French market, that’s a lot”, he assures.