Over a million Italians in bed with the flu for New Year's Eve

We are not yet at the peak, expected next week, but more and more Italians are struggling with the flu, with numbers already high for this period and with repercussions in family doctors' surgeries and emergency rooms. According to Corriere della Sera, over a million Italians have the flu. Precisely the anticipation of the maximum point of infections, which generally occurs at the end of January, is causing a greater influx into emergency departments also due to the coincidence of the partial closure of family doctors' practices for the holidays.

“The peak is also the result of the traffic of viruses and bacteria carried by kisses and hugs”, observes Marco Falconi, director of the infectious diseases center of the Cisanello hospital in Pisa, to Corriere della Sera: “Recommending limiting displays of affection does not it would be right, but once we receive the flu diagnosis we should behave as we did for Covid19.” It's still: “The wave of respiratory syndromes is causing more problems than Covid – insists Falconi -. The difference is that those who test positive for SarsCov-2 take it seriously, isolate themselves and wear a mask. On the contrary, those who are affected are convinced that they have a banal disease.”

“This year the situation seems worse than in previous years precisely because of this temporal coincidence” Filippo Anelli, president of the Medical Association, underlines to Ansa, specifying that the entire system, including that of family doctors, has seen an increase in work and inconveniences in recent weeks. The Higher Institute of Health has highlighted the growing weekly trend of influenza with a percentage of infected people just under 30% (29.4%) of the total samples analyzed, also underlining how in the case of similar influenza the current level is the highest of all previous seasons. While almost 40 thousand Covid infections have been recorded in the last week, Fiaso data also do not indicate an increase in hospitalizations due to the pandemic virus.

