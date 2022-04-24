Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart that can affect its electrical system and muscles, reducing its ability to pump blood.

This can cause a fast heartbeat or an irregular heartbeat. Myocarditis is most often caused by a viral infection. In rare cases, myocarditis results from a toxic reaction to a drug. It is a serious condition that affects the heart’s ability to pump blood, resulting in a reduced blood supply to all organs. Inflammation of the heart caused by the virus reduces the force of its contractions and its ability to supply blood to the body.

“In less severe cases of myocarditis, people may not have any symptoms,” the Montreal Heart Institute said.

And the health website added: “But they may feel symptoms similar to those of the flu: headache, fever, sore throat, joint pain and diarrhea.”

In mild cases, mild symptoms include mild chest pain or shortness of breath.

In severe cases, the heart becomes too weak to adequately pump blood to the rest of the body.

A person is also more likely to form clots in the heart, which can lead to a stroke or heart attack.