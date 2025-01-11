The Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), in its latest weekly report, showed that the rate of Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) in Primary Care was 639.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Spain, although flu infections will reach maximum in the coming days when the epidemic peak is expected.

These data represent an increase of 33.5% compared to the previous report that included the December long weekend. In fact, the situation is especially worrying in the Canary Islands, with 929.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; the Valencian Community, with 905.7; Catalonia, with 901.8; and Navarra, with 859.3 cases.

Regarding the causes of this increase in cases, the expert in Virology, researcher and professor of Microbiology at the CEU San Pablo University, Dr. Estanislao Nistal, highlighted that “the low temperatures that have been recorded in recent days and the greater exposure of the respiratory tract to sudden changes in temperature and humidity” are some of the reasons.

On the other hand, he added, “the increase in activities in closed spaces and the social and family interactions typical of the Christmas season that we have just gone through.”

Within this general increase in respiratory infections, the flu reached 62.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which represents an increase of 88% in the last two weeks. For this reason, Dr. Nistal warned that “we will reach the maximum peak of flu infections in a few days and this context of high infections and coexistence of various respiratory viruses will continue for several weeks.”

Prevention

Given this rebound in infections, the virologist recommended taking extreme preventive measures such as “get vaccinated, wash your hands frequently, ventilate closed spaces regularly, etc.” and recalled that “the behavior of the population itself will be essential to determine the evolution of the situation.”

If you present symptoms, Dr. Nistal advised “wearing a mask in public places and avoiding social contact, especially with vulnerable people, such as the elderly, immunosuppressed or those with chronic diseases. We must not forget that the flu is a disease that can be very serious or even fatal for some people.”

The Influenza viruses that cause the flu, the SARS-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) associated with bronchiolitis, as well as other respiratory viruses cause respiratory pathologies characteristic of each of them, but that they share. some of its most common symptoms, such as cough, nasal congestion or fever.

According to the ISCIII Sivira report, the most common symptoms recorded in ARIs during the first week of January were cough (76.3%), general malaise (58.7%), nasal congestion (58.6%), pain throat (57.9%) and fever (46.4%).

Routes of contagion

One of the main ways respiratory viruses spread are the secretions and droplets that infected people spread into the environment when coughing or sneezing, which can be inhaled or contaminate surfaces and objects that may come into contact with other people.

Therefore, “treating symptoms can also help reduce the spread of respiratory infectious agents, since, if we cough or sneeze less, we emit fewer aerosols and less infectious material in the form of secretions and fomites, which are susceptible to infecting other people. ”, remarked Dr. Nistal.

Furthermore, the expert added that it is important to treat them from their appearance, since “normally, this type of respiratory virus has a latency period of a few days in which we are already infected, but we do not yet have symptoms. It is at the end of those days in which we do not have symptoms and in the first days with symptoms when we are more transmitters of that infectious agent.”

In any case, if symptoms appear compatible with the flu or some other respiratory virus, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional so that they can assess the situation.

