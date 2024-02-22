Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/23/2024 – 0:02

Fluminense was defeated 1-0 by LDU (Ecuador), on Thursday night (22) at the Casa Blanca stadium, in Quito, in the first leg of the Recopa Sul-Americana. The first clash of the competition involving the champions of the Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana was broadcast by National Radio.

End of game in Quito. LDU-EQU 1×0 Fluminense. NEXT WEEK IT'S AT OUR HOUSE TO DECIDE THE @ConmebolRecopa! pic.twitter.com/AB05RgjT4z — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) February 23, 2024

Now the teams will face each other again at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, starting at 9:30 pm (Brasília time) next Thursday (29), to decide who will win the title.

In this Thursday's match, Tricolor das Laranjeiras clearly felt the effects of the city of Quito's 2,850 meters of altitude, and did little against the Ecuadorian team, who managed to achieve victory thanks to a goal from striker Alex Arce in injury time. second time.

Third continental final

Fluminense and LDU meet for the third time in a continental final. In 2008 the teams met for the Copa Libertadores. A year later, the Tricolores faced the Ecuadorians, winning a title, but this time in the Copa Sudamericana. The Quito team did better on both occasions.