After its rapid spread in the state of Rio de Janeiro, the Influenza A (H3N2) virus has already left São Paulo, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Rondônia and Amazonas on alert. The flu epidemic outside its seasonal period, which occurs this year during the summer, has already caused 6 deaths: five in Rio de Janeiro and one in Salvador.

The Municipal Health Department of Rio announced that there are more than 20 thousand cases of flu in the capital of Rio de Janeiro and intensified the vaccination campaign.

+ H3N2 flu caused five deaths in the state of Rio this year

+ Know how to differentiate whether you’ve caught the flu or Covid-19

In Bahia, of the 174 registered cases, 144 are in Salvador, and 48 infected had severe acute respiratory syndrome. The death registered in the city is of an 80-year-old woman who had not taken the flu vaccine.

In São Paulo, the flu outbreak generated queues of up to six hours for service in the municipal network last Wednesday (15), according to the Folha de São Paulo newspaper. Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, registered more than 3,000 patients with flu symptoms in recent weeks.

In Belo Horizonte, the Municipal Health Department says that it has already provided 373,000 consultations for respiratory diseases, which represents an increase of 36% compared to 2020.

What happens?

First, the coronavirus pandemic took the focus off flu vaccinations. According to the Ministry of Health, the flu vaccination rate is around 75% of the population, a rate that reached more than 90% in previous years.

Furthermore, with the advance of vaccination against Covid-19, people are resuming their routines outside the context of social isolation. This explains why the flu epidemic occurs outside of winter.

Although less lethal, flu symptoms can be more severe than Covid’s: they include high fevers, muscle aches, a runny nose, nausea, and fatigue within the first few days of infection. The treatment is done with drugs that fight the symptoms, such as colds and antipyretics.

