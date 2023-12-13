Cough, cold, fever: symptoms widespread during the winter season. But how do you understand if it is parainfluenza syndromeOf influenceor Covid or others respiratory diseases? And especially, how to cure yourself? Are the classic “grandmother's remedies” needed, such as fumigations against coughs and colds? Because to fight flu and other viral infections they are not recommended The antibiotics? When are they needed instead?

There are many viruses that can cause it respiratory symptoms – stated Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and professor emeritus of Infectious Diseases at the Tor Vergata University of Rome –. In addition to the influenza virus and Sars-CoV-2 (the pathogen of Covid-19), there are, for example, the respiratory syncytial virus, parainfluenza virusesrhinovirus, adenovirus, metapneumovirus (among the most frequent causes of lower airway diseases in children ed), but even some bacteria can affect the respiratory tract, including the beta hemolytic streptococcus.