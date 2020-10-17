Experts fear the arrival of the flu because it may worsen the situation of the pandemic caused by COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this Thursday that “co-circulation of flu and COVID-19 can present challenges for healthcare systems and healthcare facilities, since both diseases present with many similar symptoms ”. For his part, Ministry of Health warned of the risks of coronavirus and flu coinfection because “recent evidence shows that the mortality of COVID-19 patients can double when they are also infected with the flu virus”, He explains in a release.

In this sense, Health insists on recommending citizens to participate in the flu vaccination, especially for priority cases that are among the vulnerable groups or more exposed to viruses: people over 65 years of age, health and social health personnel, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases, partners and caregivers of people at risk of complications and other essential services. Further, advises that these people get vaccinated even if they have already overcome the coronavirus or suffer from it. All in order to “reduce the probability of complications from flu.”

Coinfection is rare, but much more serious

As published Jamanetwork, Michael Osterholm, founder and director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, stated in an interview that only 3% or 4% of the population have SARS-CoV-2 infection, while 10-20% could be infected with the flu virus, so that the chances of getting infected with both are small.

However, it is necessary to be careful because when this coinfection occurs, devastating consequences. A British Public Health Agency (PHE) report has revealed that mortality in coinfected doubles if a person with coronavirus catches the flu, Y multiplies by six if an individual with the flu becomes infected with coronavirus. In most cases, it is COVID-19 that determines the evolution of the disease in patients, as also detailed in the article published in Jamanetwork.

Vaccination in case of suffering or having overcome the coronavirus

In its note, the ministry explains that people who have suffered mild or asymptomatic coronavirus, “Should be vaccinated after finishing the days of isolationor recommended, while in admitted patients for this disease will be the health personnel the one set the right time to administer the vaccine taking into account their clinical situation ”. Also, close contacts of a confirmed case of COVID-19, who belong to the groups in which vaccination is recommended, they are advised to get vaccinated once the quarantine period has passed if they have not developed symptoms.

On the other hand, Health recalls that “there are no known medical contraindications to vaccinating people who have overcome COVID-19 and, in principle, it would not be necessary to wait a specific time after the illness ”. The only contraindications they present are, as in most vaccines, “suffering from a moderate or severe acute illness; having suffered a severe allergic reaction to any component of the vaccine or after having received a previous dose of influenza vaccine ”.