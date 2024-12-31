Flu cases in Madrid grow by 50% in a week and their incidence continues to exceed the epidemic threshold

New and significant increase in flu cases in the Community of Madrid, driven by the largest social gatherings during the Christmas holidays. The region has been officially in an epidemic since December 23 due to the rapid advance of the incidence, but this indicator has increased exponentially in the last week of the year.

Flu vaccination in Madrid 2024: how to make an appointment, dates and who can get vaccinated

In just seven days, the incidence goes from 26.88 to 40.59 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (a growth that exceeds 50%). The data provided by the Ministry of Health thus shows a figure much higher than the 24.15 with which the flu epidemic threshold is located this season. All this after two important consecutive booms during weeks 51 and 52.

The EDO Surveillance System has reported a total of 2,789 cases of patients, 942 more than the previous week and 1,686 more than two weeks ago, when the increase began to be detected. An increase that arrived just before the holiday exodus that the Community of Madrid experiences during the holidays, so we will have to pay attention to the evolution of the epidemiological curve during the first week of the year and the last week of the holidays.

Incidence rates are still much lower than those recorded last winter, when flu cases skyrocketed at the end of the year and peaked in the first week of 2024, according to data provided by the Community of Madrid collected in the graphs. located under these lines. The incidence of flu already exceeds that of the 2022-2023 season.





Last season, five weeks of strong increases were recorded, reaching 177.93 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, from which point the incidence began to decline.

The flu in the Madrid Community reached epidemic levels before Christmas and its incidence may increase during the holidays



If the pattern is repeated this year, as the evolution from week 51 to 52 seems to indicate (although in a much less pronounced way), there are still two weeks of promotions. Although it may also happen that the rise is gentler, as happened two years ago, and the infections are more distributed over the months.