31% of diagnoses in the population aged 15 and over are associated with influenza A; data are from Fiocruz’s InfoGripe

Data from the Fiocruz InfoGripe Bulletin released at the 5th fair (May 1, 2023) show an increase in the number of flu cases in adults. Diagnoses are associated with influenza A, the majority being H1N1, a virus that can be combated by the flu vaccine. The analysis considers records up to May 22 of this year.

Infogripe coordinator Marcelo Gomes highlights the growth of flu diagnoses in contrast to the drop in cases of covid-19 in adults. “In the last 4 weeks, this most recent update, 31% of cases in the population aged 15 and over are associated with influenza A”, he said.

In relation to children, Gomes highlights the also important growth of new weekly cases and hospitalizations for RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), which has been maintained since April.

“In several states of the country, we have been maintaining the pace of increase in the number of hospitalizations in children up to four years old, especially in children up to two years old”he declared.

Of the 27 federative units, 19 show an increasing trend in cases of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). Among the capitals, the number goes to 14.

Campaign

Only 40% of the target audience took the flu vaccine in the country. Due to the low demand, the National Vaccination Campaign, which would end on Wednesday (May 31), was extended in at least 7 states, including Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Everyone over 6 months of age can be immunized against influenza.

With information from Brazil Agency