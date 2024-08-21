Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/20/2024 – 22:00

Encouraged by its passionate fans, who turned out in large numbers at the Maracanã stadium, Fluminense defeated Grêmio 4-3 on penalties on Tuesday (20) to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The match was decided by penalties because, in the 90 minutes, the Tricolor das Laranjeiras managed to overturn the 2-1 result that the team from Rio Grande do Sul achieved in the first leg.

FLUMINENSE FOOTBALL CLUB IS QUALIFIED FOR THE QUARTER FINALS OF THE @LibertadoresBR! VAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMMOOOSS, TRICOLOR! pic.twitter.com/e3dlatRdCs — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) August 21, 2024

Fluminense started the match very well, putting pressure on Grêmio, who started the match with a conservative formation, with a five-man defense (three defenders and two full-backs). The Laranjeiras team’s momentum was such that the scoreboard quickly changed. In the 13th minute, Colombian Arias took a perfect corner kick for defender Thiago Silva to head in.

The team led by Mano Menezes continued to dominate the match and extended their lead in the 27th minute with another set piece. After the ball deflected off Dodi’s arm inside the area, the referee, with the help of VAR (video assistant referee), awarded the penalty. Arias went to take the shot and made no mistake.

After the break, Grêmio improved and, after trying so hard, managed to reduce the deficit with striker Gustavo Nunes in the 30th minute of the second half after a good play by Monsalve. As the score remained the same until the end of the 90 minutes, the spot had to be decided in a penalty shootout.

THE HERO OF THE NIGHT pic.twitter.com/Ap9R4T1cJj — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) August 21, 2024

In the penalty shootout, Ganso missed Fluminense’s first shot, but goalkeeper Fábio shone to make two saves to guarantee the Tricolor das Laranjeiras’ qualification.

