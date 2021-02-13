Surveillance systems have detected only seven influenza virus infections in Spain, none of them in the Region File image of the Emergency Department of La Arrixaca collapsed due to a flu epidemic. / Guillermo Carrión / AGM JAVIER PÉREZ PARRA Saturday, 13 February 2021, 02:25



Measures to prevent the transmission of Covid – a mask, hand hygiene and a safe distance – have swept the flu and bronchiolitis off the map. There is no sign of the two usual winter epidemics. The Influenza Surveillance System of the Carlos III Health Institute, which monitors admissions for this cause that s