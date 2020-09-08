While the health authorities are worried about seeing the health services overwhelmed this winter, they recommend in particular to be vaccinated against the flu. The challenge is twofold: not to confuse the symptoms of the flu with those of the coronavirus and to avoid overloading hospital services. But the French remain divided on the flu vaccination. “No I don’t think I’m going to do it”, assures a passer-by. “I think everyone should be vaccinated”, says another.

Last year, nearly 47% of people at risk were vaccinated as well as 35% of caregivers. Figures that are not sufficient for the government, which will launch a major campaign. This year, the government hopes that vaccination rates will be higher. People over 65 and vulnerable people, i.e. more than 12 million people, will receive a voucher to be vaccinated for free.

