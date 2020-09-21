75 deputies from La République en Marche wish that being vaccinated against the flu becomes a citizen act to avoid an explosive cocktail between the flu and the Covid-19. In a column published Sunday, September 20 in Sunday Newspaper, they emphasize that“As winter approaches, the risk is great of seeing the Covid-19 collide with the flu, itself responsible for around 10,000 deaths each year”.

“The symptoms are close, so it is imperative that we can say right now: ‘this patient is vaccinated against the flu, so it can’t be flu, so it’s a suspicion of coronavirus “, explains Julien Borowczyk, LREM deputy and chairman of the Covid-19 commission. The government has ordered 13 million doses of influenza vaccine, more than in previous years, to encourage as many French people as possible to be vaccinated. “We think of doing it to protect our parents “, says a Parisian. At-risk patients have received a form urging them to get the flu shot from October 13. The elected representatives of the majority would like the mutuals to extend the free vaccine to all French people.

