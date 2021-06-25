The Minneapolis court sentenced former police officer Derek Chauvin to 22 and a half years in prison in the trial for the death of African American George Floyd on May 25 last year, during a police arrest. Chauvin was found guilty of second degree murder by the jury at the end of April. The defense of the former policeman had asked for the suspension of the sentence, while the prosecution had asked for 30 years in prison. The former policeman was also found guilty of third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.



