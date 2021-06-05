In the end sanity reigned. In the first hour programs, the weigh-in between Mayweather and Paul was to be on Friday. It is always usually the day before the lawsuit, but being an exhibition there was that joke. Finally it will not happen and it will be the day before, yes, they will do it alone four hours after the rest of the card.



Schedule: What time is the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul weigh-in ceremony?

Mayweather and Logan Paul have taken advantage of the fact that they will see each other in an exhibition to set their own standards. Despite this, the appointment with the scale will be the day before and not on Friday, as they had planned. Of course, the weigh-in will be unique, since the rest of the card will be weighed four hours before. Also, Mayweather will not be able to exceed 73 kilos and Paul the 86 kilos. The weigh-in ceremony for the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (local time).

USA: 16:00 hours (ET) / 111: 00 hours (PT).

Television: How to watch the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul weigh-in live on TV?

Showtime is the television that will give the fight in the United States and that is in charge of offering the international signal, for that reason it will be in charge of transmitting the weigh-ins of both the stellar combat and the undercard. Both ceremonies can be followed worldwide, free of charge, on the YouTube channel and the Showtime Boxing Facebook page.