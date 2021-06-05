Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr and youtuber Logan Paul face off this Sunday, June 6, in an exhibition fight, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, United States.

This fight has two well-defined attractions. First, Mayweather, who is 50-0-0 undefeated, is returning from retirement after four years of official inactivity.

On the other hand, Logan Paul, an influencer with more than 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, never starred in an official boxing match.

Floyd Mayweather Jr and Logan Paul will meet on the night of Sunday, June 6, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, United States. Photo: Reuters.

Schedule and where to watch the fight online and on television today

The fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul will be played from 10:00 p.m. (Argentine time) and can be seen live on TV through ESPN (Channel 103 of Cablevisión and 623 of DirecTV).

But it will not be the only format to be able to appreciate it. The Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight can also be enjoyed online by streaming on ESPN Play, Showtime and Cablevisión Flow.

You can also follow the minute by minute through the Clarín website.



Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the favorite to stay with the fight against youtuber Logan Paul. Photo: AFP.

How much money does Mayweather make from the Logan Paul fight?

Mayweather got us used to being one of the highest grossing athletes during his professional career. With exorbitant bags bordering on obscene, the Michigan-born boxer went on to earn more than $ 350 million for his fight with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Therefore, this fight will not be the exception. Floyd Mayweather Jr. returns from retirement for a fight that will not only be historic because of the eccentricity of the opponent, but also because of the profits he will make.

According to reports, Mayweather could have a turnover of more than 100 million dollars for the fight against youtuber Logan Paul, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.



Floyd Mayweather Jr. will earn about $ 100 million for the exhibition fight against Logan Paul. Photo: AP.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul: the rules of the fight



Mayweather will not be able to exceed 73 kilos and Logan, 86 kilos.

There will be 8 rounds of three minutes each.

They will use 10-ounce gloves.

They will not wear a helmet.

There will be no judges in the fight.

Knockouts will be allowed.

There will be no official winner read.

The referee may stop the fight when he deems it appropriate.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul: who is the betting favorite

The disparity is very clear in several ways. Although Mayweather (44) is almost 20 years older than Logan Paul (26) and accumulates four years of inactivity, Money he was the best pound-for-pound professional boxer until his retirement and that is a difference that could be considered insurmountable.

However, Logan Paul not only has confidence, but he looks like the winner of the fight against Floyd Mayweather and he even trusted that he would bet on himself if possible.



Logan Paul is confident for his exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr .. Photo: AFP.

But those who do not see it that way are the bookmakers, which place the youtuber very far from a victory on the night of Miami: Logan Paul’s triumph pays a fee of 5.50 for every dollar bet in his favor, in the renowned betting house Bet365.

On the contrary, Floyd Mayweather is the leading candidate to stay with the fight and is the fixed choice for many bettors. Through the bonus code bet365 2021Those who are inclined towards the boxer will win 1.12 for every dollar bet, in the event that it is he who finishes the evening as the winner.