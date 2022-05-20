Floyd Mayweather played his last professional fight in 2017. Despite this, every time he announces that he steps in the ring it is something that paralyzes the world… even if it is for exhibitions.

Schedule: When is Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight in Abu Dhabi?

Floyd Mayweather is a successful business man. Each appearance is very measured, and he certainly returns to the ring for an exhibition because he has everything under control. He awaits the American, and also retired, Don Moore. It will be an easy job and you will pocket a lot of money. The duel has lost a lot of hype. A week ago it had to be postponed due to the death of the President of the United Arab Emirates and now the location has been changed (from Dubai to Abu Dhabi). In addition, the doubts about the rules are many. The evening takes place this Saturday May 21 in Abu Dhabi. The event will start at 10:00 p.m. (local time) and ‘Money’ is expected to be in the ring at 1:00 a.m. (local time).

Spain: 8:00 p.m./11:00 p.m.

USA: 2:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m. (ET) / 11:00 a.m. / 2:00 p.m. (PT).

Mexico: 1:00 p.m./4:00 p.m. (CT).

Colombia: 1:00 p.m./4:00 p.m.

Chili: 2:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m.

Argentina:3:00 p.m./6:00 p.m.

Peru: 1:00 p.m./4:00 p.m.

Television: On which channel to watch Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight in Abu Dhabi?

The event can only be followed by the platforms Live NOW Y FiteTV. It will be in the form of pay per view and will have a price of $14.99.

Follow the exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore on AS

In AS you can also follow the exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather and Don Moore live. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the chronicle of the match as soon as it ends, the most impressive images and the statements of the protagonists.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore undercard

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore: Exhibition match.

Anderson Silva vs. Bruno Machado: Exhibition match.

Badou Jack vs. Hany Atiyo: 12 rounds at cruiserweight.