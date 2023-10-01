The victory of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in view of Jermell Charlo He left great impressions on his fans who applauded the great defense of his undisputed title until the last round. And who also looked amazing with this great retention was the former fighter Floyd Mayweather

who after finishing the fight congratulated and recognized the Mexican boxer.

The moment in which Floyd Mayweather gave his words of encouragement to Canelo Álvarez was captured by the boxing narrator, Carlos Aguilar of TUDN, who said before the cameras that he managed to hear the moment of who was once his rival at the beginning of his career. and to whom he gave his first defeat back in 2013 when Canelo was barely a few years old in boxing.

“An important detail, Floyd Mayweather Jr was here very close to us, the fight ends and at that moment Saúl leaves, but Floyd Mayweather approaches him, grabs his hands and says, great job, without a doubt I recognize you as the best“That seems to me to resonate a lot in the world of boxing,” said the “Tsar.”

The two once faced each other in a fight in 2013 | Photo: Jam Media

The former fighter’s statement has already caused great astonishment in the boxing world and after his fight against the Mexican, many years passed where he was challenging him again, ensuring that not even in his best moment could he defeat him, he even attacked Canelo.

and his earnings presuming that he has more money.

After the victory, Canelo Álvarez managed to retain his 4 titles that continue to crown him as undisputed champion and that you will have them in your hands for a long time. At the moment he will take a break at the end of the year since he will hardly fight again in a very short time to end 2023 and his next fight would be in 2024.