Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul results

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul main card results

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul played an exhibition match that was without result: Mayweather gave the first two rounds to Paul, who from there began to go down physically and was at the mercy of the legend. Floyd squeezed what he wanted, proved he was better, but didn’t want to make blood. In the final round, Paul tried to get what he had left… but Money was not in the least bit worried.

Badou Jack won by KO in the fourth round to Dervin Colina: With a week and a half in advance, Colina accepted the fight and it showed. The level jump between the two was clear. When the Venezuelan, who lost two points, could not dirty the fight, he looked very inferior. Jack’s blows weighed heavy and after three counts of blows to the liver area, the referee stopped the fight.

Luis Arias defeated Jarrett Hurd by split decision (97-93, 94-95 and 96-93): The surprise of the night was in this fight. Arias put up a very physical fight from the beginning, put his head on Hurd’s chest and from there he started hitting him. The former world champion never looked, he was cold in some moments of the fight and although he had an account in his favor, he ended up losing.

Chad Johnson and Brian Maxwell played an exhibition match: The lawsuit, like all exhibitions, ended without result. Johnson, a former NFL, was making his first fight and showed great manners. He went from more to less and he ended up paying for it, because when he was tired he ate a counter that sent him to the ground. Despite this, he did not leave a bad image.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul preliminary card results

Adrian benton Pedro Ángel Cruz was imposed by unanimous decision (triple 40-36).

Jalil Major Hackett he knocked out Angelo Diaz in the first round.

Dorian Mark Khan defeated Jonathan Gray by KO in the second round.

