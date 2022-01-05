Floyd Mayweather has his return confirmed in 2022

The legendary Floyd mayweather He will once again get into a ring, as confirmed by the specialized Fighthype site on his official YouTube account.

(You may be interested: Serpa defends itself against criticism in networks: ‘They are businessmen’s wineries’)

At 44, the boxer, who officially retired in August 2017 after beating Conor McGregor, assured that 2022 will be a year of exhibitions that will begin in February.

What is known

Mayweather vs. Logan Paul.

Mayweather will perform in Dubai four days before his 45th birthday. It is not yet known who his opponent will be.

(Also read: Lukaku receives forgiveness from Chelsea and returns to the team)

“I don’t like to call what I’m doing a fight. I like to call it a limited edition boxing sample. Because it’s bigger than just boxing, ”Mayweathe confirmed.

And in terms of details, he added: “It will be a very special audience, there will not be too many people. So if you have the opportunity to come here, you should know that you are very, very special for attending this event. “

The undefeated champion retired from professional boxing in 2017 after knocking out Conor McGregor in the Las Vegas fight. He then played two fights, the last one against youtuber Logan Paul at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, in a controversial exhibition.

SPORTS

More sports news

-Hinchas de Millos explode with memes due to Gustavo Serpa’s statements

-Millonarios top manager responds to criticism for lack of reinforcements

-James and Al Rayyan, very close to relegation