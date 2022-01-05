Floyd Mayweather has his return confirmed in 2022

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Floyd Mayweather JR.
He will return to the ring in an exhibition fight in Dubai.
January 05, 2022, 12:19 PM
The legendary Floyd mayweather He will once again get into a ring, as confirmed by the specialized Fighthype site on his official YouTube account.
At 44, the boxer, who officially retired in August 2017 after beating Conor McGregor, assured that 2022 will be a year of exhibitions that will begin in February.
What is known
Mayweather will perform in Dubai four days before his 45th birthday. It is not yet known who his opponent will be.
“I don’t like to call what I’m doing a fight. I like to call it a limited edition boxing sample. Because it’s bigger than just boxing, ”Mayweathe confirmed.
And in terms of details, he added: “It will be a very special audience, there will not be too many people. So if you have the opportunity to come here, you should know that you are very, very special for attending this event. “
The undefeated champion retired from professional boxing in 2017 after knocking out Conor McGregor in the Las Vegas fight. He then played two fights, the last one against youtuber Logan Paul at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, in a controversial exhibition.
SPORTS
