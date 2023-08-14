Flow’s Sunday | The virtuoso Caroline Polachek had an impossible task, the good-natured Blur organized a raucous party

Flow festival in Suvilahti on Sunday, August 13.

Alternative pop with a virtuoso With Caroline Polachek was an impossible task on Flow’s main stage: to wake people up from their Sunday coma in the dreary gray early evening light.

When the band was already on stage, the lights flew Welcome to My Island opening phrasing, which Polachek arrived wearing sunglasses and tall boots. He welcomed the audience to a canopy of palm trees, an island where desire flows in the bowels of the earth like lava waiting to erupt.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You is one of the strongest pop albums of the current year and definitely the best of Polachek’s career. It’s music about the charm of desire and falling in love, the terrifyingly wonderful chaos that explodes the boring everyday life.

Caroline Polachek herself has described her album as an “expressionist gothic fairy tale book”. In its illustration you can find Greek mythology, European folklore and Old Testament monstrous roar of angels.

It lives the post-pandemic, slightly melancholic joy of survival. The fragile nature of our reality can be heard through the weaves of pleasure. Polachek’s father died of covid-19 in 2020.

“I am my father’s daughter in the end”, he reminds us in the album’s opening track.

Caroline Polachek relied on operatic drama in her live performance.

Dynamic instead of song structures, Polachek’s music flows through the body as changing states of mind. Perhaps due to this fluidity, Polachek’s reception at the first gig in Finland was surprisingly sleepy.

I blame the circumstances. This is an artist who draws on the melodrama of an opera for his stage performance. The bright evening ate up the atmosphere of the performance and the opportunity for a fairytale-like immersive space.

I wish the gig had been at a later date or at least in the twilight of the Silver Arena tent. However, Polachek clearly did his best. His stage presence combined in a charming way Frozen-I drive Madonna’s ethereal drama as well Kate Bush’s and stomachBjörk’s playful theatrical nonsense.

The set list of the gig, which lasted exactly one hour, mainly contained the same songs that he has performed at previous festival gigs this summer, for example at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound. The beginning progressed to the pace of the new album from the lipstick-stained romantic From Pretty In Possible the album’s number one single Bunny Is a Riderwhich perhaps most clearly includes the producer of PC music’s leading figure Danny L Harlen handprint.

It was appropriate that sensitive Ocean of Tears and a musician-producer who died a couple of years ago For Sophie owned I Believe -songs, goose plows and a large blue floating airship broke through the thick layer of clouds in the sky.

Towards the end, we went towards euphoria and genius Billions and led by Polachek’s grape-eating mime. I smoke at the end, the chemistry between the four-piece touring band and the pop auteur was at its best, and the song became one of the highlights of the evening as Polachek’s voice rose to an otherworldly beautiful scream.

The audience was already awake for the hit that was performed after this. Exuding the naive joy of Kasari So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings is the breakthrough hit of Polachek’s solo career. It was not an immediate success when it appeared, but gathered strength from Tiktok with its dance choreography and managed to break through the stagnation of the pandemic period.

The sad setting of the gig was emphasized in the last song in Door. It sailed airily towards the peak built like a live bet, but did not reach the desired intensity.

“I can’t wait to see you again,” said Polachek, who complimented the audience beautifully.

Caroline Polachek has already had a nearly 20-year career as a musician: first for more than a decade in the indie band Chairlift, then in a solo career making pastoral electro Ramona as Lisa. But at this point, he seems to be at the beginning of something big.

Caroline Polachek is a prominent visual artist and a fashion icon of the pop world.

Polache too theatrical expression was taken to the avant-garde extreme by French electropop artist Christine and the Queens, who performed next in the Silver Arena tent (Heloise Letissier). Letissier, who appeared literally naked, welcomed the listeners to the “sinking ship”.

The biblical horror romance continued as Letissier sang a song to a large angel statue I met an angelwhose album version features Madonna, who knows everything about combining sacred images and pop.

Christine and the Queens focused on creating a massively oppressive overall work of art in a packed tent, and didn’t break the doomsday atmosphere with their airy pop songs.

But thankfully Flow Sunday ended with a party and not a sinking ship.

Damon Albarn performed again on Flow’s main stage, but this time with Blur.

British pop the concert of the royalty Blur was preceded by a downright devout wait, as the middle-aged audience gathered in front of the stage. It’s been over 30 years since Blur released their debut album and eight years since the band last performed live together and released music.

With the return, a new album came out this year, rolling in the melancholy of an aging rocker, I think a bit flat The Ballad of Darren. Fortunately, the band came to fulfill the given task, to serve the audience a dose of songs that form the soundtrack to the past decades, the cheeky joys and inevitable bumps of youth.

Soloist Damon Albarn performed a year ago on the same stage as Gorillaz as an energetic and stylish party host, but now the British rocker with angular glasses and polo shirts was seen on stage.

Blur’s foursome exuded calm satisfaction. Having performed to 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium in July, the band had all the pieces together for a great nostalgia-tinged gig at Flow early Sunday night.

The band started the new album with the opening songs The Ballad and St. Charles Square. Both can be interpreted as a comment on the kind of nostalgia that the audience had gathered around.

The songs carry the longing evoked by lost youth (“I just looked into my life / And all I saw was that you’re not coming back”) and typical Blur reminders that it wasn’t so rosy back then (“Loneliness, I’ ve been here before / ‘Cause every generation has its gilded posers”).

From somewhere for some reason, someone has written in the comment field of almost every Blur-related YouTube video that “Graham Coxon is an underrated guitarist”. Well, Flow was not the fourth song performed on Sunday Beetlejuice during. At this point, I also had to change seats in the audience, because I could no longer hear Albarn’s voice from under the eager crowd of fans.

Blur’s guitarist Graham Coxon gave the impressed audience several samples of his skills during the evening. See also Live streaming in progress | Parliament discusses youth and gang crime - Purra: "The government does not understand the seriousness of the situation"

An impressive fog of hits started to roll properly in the middle stages. Coffee and TVin the Britpop kingship match with Oasis Roll With it -song beat country house, free love anthem Girls and Boyscelebrating British culture with tea time Parklife…

But of course, the audience was most furiously bounced by the camp-grunge hit of Blur, who turned from British pop back to the US Song 2, which is still just an outrageously good woohoo mood.

The most emotionally touching moments of the gig were To the End, which Albarn interpreted sitting on top of the piano wrapped in a plume of feathers from the audience. “And it looks like we might have made it, yes / It looks like we’ve made it to the end”, he sang, smiling brightly at Coxon, with whom Albarn has famously clashed violently.

There wasn’t a lot of talking in the tight one and a half hour set, and it wasn’t needed. The end led the audience to sing together full of hope and longing To tender and to The Universal. If the days just seem to flow by, you can just let them go, Albarn sang as a consolation for the moment of surrender on Flow Sunday.

Blur, who made a comeback after eight years, gathered thousands of festival audiences in front of the main stage.

Correction 14.8. 1:07 p.m.: The article mistakenly talked about the cockney dialect of the working-class north. Removed the term cockney, as it is spoken in London, not in the “working class north”.

Modified on 14.8. at 2:30 p.m. Changed the phrase “Parklife, which unmistakably owns the dialect of the working-class north” to “Parklife, which celebrates British culture with tea time”.