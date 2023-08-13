Flow’s Saturday | Lorde was a clear hit, but on the other hand, Flow’s program has not been of great importance for years

In Suvilahti, Lorde’s three albums were played for an hour and a half concert, which was ultimately quite boring, writes critic Arttu Seppänen.

Friday night I met a person in Suvilahti who was quite sure that he had seen it Lorde I was last at Flow five years ago.

If only it were so!

It was a very descriptive comment about how much too late Lorde made her Finnish debut on Saturday night.

Lorde’s debut album Pure Heroine appeared ten years ago. Its Royals– hit made Lorde a pop star and a myth. At the time of the release, Lorde was only 16 years old, so she was made a pop prodigy in the media. It became the defining narrative of the career.

The muse uncles of the old union got the validation they needed when David Bowie praised Lorde. Declared a child genius by the New York Times. But wonder that: Pure Heroine is still a really good pop album.

Lorde is extraordinary. About two artists like him who write and perform pop hits rise to stardom every decade. in the 2010s Billie Eilish stood alongside Lorde.

Lorde is still touring around the “loud” Solar Power album, which came out in 2021. According to critic Arttu Seppänen, the mood dropped again and again during the album’s songs.

Suvilahti on a Saturday night in 2023, Lorde was in the wrong place, but there was really nothing else that could be done. Lorde’s profile is already big enough that Flow had to elevate her to headline on Saturday night at a difficult stage in her career.

It’s a very loud album Solar Power (2021), which Lorde is still touring around. At a serious music festival, Lorde’s profile is currently more suitable for an early evening main stage gig as nostalgia for the next few years, not for an hour and a half set that ends Saturday night. Last Wednesday in Oslo at Øyafestivalen, Lorde’s concert was at half past six.

At half past eleven in Suvilahti, a video image of a Roland TR-6S drum machine appeared on the big screens of the main stage, which Lorde, dressed in a bathrobe, was playing. Something went wrong and the screens went dark for a few minutes. Then the gig started again, and of course the drum machine was started Royals.

Lorde, who performed energetically and cheerfully, gave her all in Suvilahti. The bathrobe that symbolized the feeling of the pool section of the new album soon flew to the side. In a sparkly fishnet top and purple leotards, she bounced across the stage and air-boxed as she sang.

He also constantly engaged the audience by chatting. He described Suvilahti as special and the feeling of his Finnish debut as if he were on a first date with the audience. He revealed that he had tried to learn “thank you” in Finnish, but had already forgotten it.

In Suvilahti, Lorde constantly took the audience into consideration by chatting.

As a set was a pattern symbolizing the sun, with large sparkling pearl curtains in front. They joined Solar Power to the theme. The strange downshifting and jumping disc was like straight out of this summer’s horror The Idol from the series, which tried to play with the clichés associated with teenage stardom. The former teen star collapses and searches for herself and her own voice.

Solar Power couldn’t quite decide if it’s a topical pop album that looks at climate change from a young perspective, or if it covers the whole topic under a parasol and blurs its eyes with cannabis.

Undeniably in Solar Power has a similar downfall charm to Oasis Be Here Now album (1997). However, Lorde’s exhaustion was visible in a more typical way for the z generation: breathing exercises instead of crazy hazing. It is radical to change your phone’s wallpaper, temporarily remove social media apps from your phone, and delete Instagram photos. You know, even if you switch to an old Nokia one.

In Suvilahti, Lorde really gave her all and that is a key part of the problem. He has released three albums, the total duration of which is about two hours. An hour and a half gig had to be wrung out of that material, which in the end was quite boring. But at the same time, it’s hard to imagine that it could have been any other way.

Solar Power during the songs, the mood dropped again and again. They felt like a necessary evil. Lorde also performed a new untitled song, which promised a return to the powerful rhythms of the early part of her career. I hope the new record could be born without a producer Jack Antonoffwho in recent years has poisoned enough high-profile records with his Laurel Canyon and other 70s vibes.

Lorde knows that with the fourth album she has to hit the mark and reclaim her place in the good festival slots, which are slipping away at the best of times – except in Finland.

When the gig was over, Lorde’s expression also seemed downright relieved. Even though the program hasn’t been very important in Flow for years – 30,000 people would jam Suvilahti on Saturday night anyway – Lorde was still a huge hit.

Devo, founded in the 1970s, was also seen at Flow on Saturday.

Delightful too performances could fit into the first two days of the festival. On Saturday, on The Other Sound stage, the maintenance guys came to put it on themselves, so to speak: if you could turn the “On this devil’s workplace” meme video into one, then The New Boyfriends showed how. Fortunately, Ukko’s therapy joke only lasted less than half an hour, when the roof sheet was rotated on stage, wheelbarrows were drilled and vinyl records were thrown into the cement mill.

Friday on the ball stage Nala Sinephron ambient jazz pulsed perfectly with the shamelessness of 80s syna jazz. Also, the afro-syn bands on the same stage put a good groove on the table again and again. The 360 ​​Balloon stage is by far the best of the festival also in terms of sounds.

The same cannot be said about the new Silver Arena tent, inside which several concerts played cacophonously, but the mixing from the speakers outside the tent was very distinct without the intensity of the concert itself. Well, everyone can choose what they like.

Last years artists and record companies have sought to increase control. Incomprehension or outright disrespect of the basic principles of journalism is a picture of the times, which is not limited only to the context of politics. In Flow, different artists had very strange photography instructions. British on Friday Shygirl insisted that all images should be approved through him before publication. The artist also tried to influence the angles: pictures should not be taken from below.

Lorde’s team, on the other hand, required the photographers to sign a contract in advance, which would have guaranteed, for example, the photos taken by HS to be used by the artist for free. HS did not sign this agreement.