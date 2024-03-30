In Donetsk, local residents bring flowers to the “Russia” stele in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. An Izvestia correspondent reported this on March 30.

Throughout the ninth day after the tragedy, townspeople lit candles and brought soft toys to the stele.

“Terrorists will answer for everything – both for Donetsk and Moscow,” says one of the posters at the memorial.

Earlier on Saturday, a memorial service was held at the Crocus building. It was performed with the blessing of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus'. Ambassadors from Mexico, Lebanon, Angola, Iran, Bolivia and other countries came to the spontaneous memorial to honor the memory of the victims and support Russia. Pupils of the children's development center “Znayka School” prepared fabric crafts in the form of cranes and angels in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. Terrorists in camouflage burst into the building, started shooting and set fire to the concert hall.

According to the latest data, 144 people were killed in the terrorist attack. On March 30, the Investigative Committee identified 134 victims of the terrorist attack.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist Act”). The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack, the attackers were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had contacts on the Ukrainian side.

Nine people were arrested, including four direct perpetrators of the terrorist attack. All four are foreign citizens.