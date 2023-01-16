Just 24 hours after Shakira released her new single with Bizarrap making all kinds of explicit references to her “supposed replacement”, Miley Cyrus surprised her fans with the release of her latest single Flowers. The song, which is an appetizer of his new album Endless Summer Vacation, It has become a hymn to empowerment. In it, Cyrus exchanges her rancor for her own love, and the thirst for revenge for a great tribute to herself.

The one from Tennessee sings of the arduous path of getting ahead with no other tools than having a clear goal of being happy without anyone else intervening in the process. With it we return to 2023, after the great success of Shakira, which had transported us back to the most toxic clichés of romantic love. To values ​​that we thought were already surpassed.

“I can buy myself flowers,

I can write my name in the sand

talk to myself for hours

and see things that you can’t understand

I can take myself dancing

even hold my own hand

Yeah, I can love myself so much better than you can.”

With this letter, Miley Cyrus makes a statement about finding fulfillment without having a partner by your side. A defense about being self-sufficient on the path to happiness, without it having to depend only on romantic love.

Flowers It comes two years after the announcement of the divorce between Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth, with whom she was married for only a year, but with whom she shared a decade of relationship. The song has clear references to this love story about which hundreds of articles have been written and which is alwaysidentified as problematic and very passionate. The two met when they were very young and were married on December 23, 2018 at their Nashville home, watched by a small group of loved ones. During the years they were together, Miley Cyrus confessed to having problems with anxiety, depression and alcohol addiction. In addition, she assured that Liam Hemsworth’s tendency to party and return drunk and drugged did not help keep calm at home.

After only a year of marriage, Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce in the face of constant rumors of crisis, jealousy and speculation about the actor’s alleged excessive control over the singer’s lifestyle. In FlowersMiley makes clear references to this relationship and the tragic episode that the couple experienced when their Malibu home was destroyed by a wave of fires that shook California in 2018. We were right ’til we weren’t/Built a home and watched it burn sings Cyrus in the song, where there is also references to Bruno Marsartist who signs one of the songs they danced at their wedding.

It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Sees it. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes too and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. To help: https://t.co/YQCE1cLaej & @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/vtLFytFmNw —Liam Hemsworth (@LiamHemsworth) November 13, 2018

But, although the references to Liam are clear, the lyrics do not revolve around him, preferring to focus instead on analyzing how she has recovered. As in this ccolumn by Leila Guerrero titled heartbroken, the artist seems to be clear about the need to turn the page. “The secrets of those I once called ‘my love’ are safe. And, if there was still a desire to take revenge – not for what she had left, but for what she would never have again – the best revenge was the usual: oblivion”, writes the Argentine author about the song from Shakira. Philosophy that Miley Cyrus has also followed to the letter.

Empowerment messages in Flowers They go beyond the letter. Cyrus also uses fashion to express that she feels fulfilled. How it unfolds in this twitter thread, she begins the song dressed in a gold Saint Laurent creation from 1992, the year the singer was born. She then goes on to take a dip in a pool in black underwear and show how she exercises her body in a clear metaphor of working to feel stronger. And she ends up dressed in a masculine suit, to do a cathartic dance, which has even been compared to that of the Joker. A perfect ending to a recovery story. The post-breakup song we did need.