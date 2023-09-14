Madrid. Flowering plants escaped relatively unscathed from the mass extinction that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, reveals a new study published in Biology Letters.

Although they suffered the loss of some species, the devastating event helped flowering plants become the dominant type of vegetables they are today, conclude researchers from the universities of Bath and National Autonomous University of Mexico.

There have been several mass extinctions in Earth’s history, the most famous being caused by an asteroid impact 66 million years ago, which changed the course of life on the planet. The Cretaceous-Paleogene (K-Pg) extinction eradicated at least 75 percent of all species, including dinosaurs, but until now it was unclear what kind of impact it had on flowering plants.

Plants do not have skeletons or exoskeletons like most animals, which means that their fossils are relatively rare, making it very difficult to understand the timeline of evolution from evidence from remains alone.

Jamie Thompson, from the Milner Center for Evolution at the University of Bath, and Santiago Ramírez-Barahona, from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, analyzed evolutionary “trees” constructed from mutations in the DNA sequences of up to 73,000 living species. of flowering plants (angiosperms).

Using complex statistical methods, they fit “birth-death” models to estimate extinction rates over geological time.

Although the fossil record shows that many species disappeared, the lineages to which they belonged, such as families and orders, survived long enough to flourish and then dominate: of the around 400,000 plant species alive today, about 300 a thousand of them are flowering plants.

What made them resilient to survive despite being immobile and dependent on the Sun for energy? Ramírez-Barahona explains: “flowering plants have a remarkable capacity to adapt: ​​they use a variety of pollination and seed dispersal mechanisms, some have duplicated their complete genomes and others have developed new forms of photosynthesis. This ‘flower power’ is what makes them true survivors of nature.”